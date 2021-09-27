Train services resume for western Kenya travellers

Kisumu- Nakuru railway

Kenya Railways Corporation engineers doing final touches on the Kisumu-Nakuru line. 

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi  &  Eric Matara

Travellers from Kisumu and Malaba to Nairobi will, from November, get seamless train services, linking the newly built Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line and the refurbished metre-gauge track between Nakuru and Western Kenya.

