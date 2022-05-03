Competition between DStv and StarTimes turns ugly in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam,

Competition among pay television service providers is taking a nasty turn in Tanzania as some operators trade accusations of underhand dealings and sabotage.

MultiChoice Tanzania Limited, the service provider for the DStv brand in the country, alleged that some individuals - working under the directive of their principals - have engaged in criminal and anti-competitive conduct aimed at sabotaging DStv.

In a statement issued by Hallmark Attorneys on behalf of DStv last week, the firm accused Star Media (Tanzania) Limited -- which trades under the StarTimes brand -- of sabotaging its operations and market accessibility in Tanzania.

It listed instances of some of the alleged anti-competitive behaviour to include purchasing DStv starter packs (which includes branded DStv dishes, Low Noise Block, branded wires, branded DStv decoders) from the market with the intention of creating scarcity.

Multichoice also accused Star Media of destroying the acquired DStv decoders so that they are not activated by paying subscribers, while also alleging that some of its equipment (dishes, wires and connectors) were used to install and operate the rival's TV services.

“The company that benefitted from such illegal conduct is Star Media (Tanzania) Limited under the name StarTimes Tanzania,” reads part of Hallmark Attorneys' statement.

Furthermore, the firm says that several individuals implicated in the conduct had been arrested, including officers and agents of StarTimes Tanzania under the Police Inquiry No. KTV/IR/890/2022 filed in Katavi region.

Equipment seized

“Various equipment acquired by the said individuals or through financing from the said individuals, for the said illegal purposes, have been seized,” according to the statement.

Further, MultiChoice Tanzania has warned the community, individuals and the company against engaging in sabotage. The firm also wants all DStv equipment acquired illegally returned within seven days.

“If you fail to fully comply with the aforementioned conditions, DStv shall pursue stern legal action against you personally and against your principal party/company, and/or officers,” reads part of the statement.

Rejects accusations

However, in a rejoinder, StarTimes said it would issue a comprehensive statement after a thorough analysis of the matter.

“That subject is in the hands of our legal department. It is being worked out, therefore preventing us from giving detailed comments,” said Mr David Malisa, the StarTimes director of marketing.

“Since DStv has used a law firm in raising the matter, we are also using our legal department so that the two sides can engage in conversation. We will later release a statement on the matter,” he added.