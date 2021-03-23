Blow for Multichoice in piracy suit against Safaricom, Jamii

SuperSport dstv

A SuperSport OB van. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Multichoice had sued Safaricom and Jamii Telecom in a bid to target websites that stream matches pirated from Supersport.

The Court of Appeal has suspended execution of a High Court order that required Safaricom to pull down 141 streaming websites that were airing content pirated from Multichoice Ltd, the firm that owns pay television service DStv. 

