CJ Martha Koome picks three judges to hear Finance Act case
Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed a three-judge bench to hear the petition challenging the Finance Act 2023.
High Court Judge David Majanja has been appointed to preside over the bench, which will also include Justice Lawrence Mogambi and Justice Christine Meoli.
The bench is now expected to set a hearing date for the matter.
The Finance Act 2023 ran into legal headwinds after Justice Mugure Thande issued a conservatory order on June 30, temporarily suspending its implementation.
The Act seeks to mobilise an additional Sh211.0 billion in tax revenue in the 2023/24 financial year.
On July 10, 2023, Justice Thande declined to lift the conservatory orders and referred the case to the Chief Justice to constitute a bench to hear the petition.