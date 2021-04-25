Changes will transform Safaricom into a technology firm, says Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There will also be chapters such as marketing that span across squads and tribes.

  • Ndegwa said the company now wants to be a purpose-led technology company.

  • Each tribe will have between 60 and 100 employees while squads will have between eight and 12 employees.

Safaricom has explained that ongoing internal changes at the telco will allow it to access new growth markets as it transforms into a technology company.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. ICEA Lion crosses Sh100bn asset base

  2. Kenyans looking for jobs abroad to get insured

  3. Safaricom bids for Ethiopia telecom licence

  4. Wachiuri: From bank teller to chief risk officer

  5. Ndegwa: What internal changes mean for Safaricom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.