Safaricom rattles staff with ‘agility’ plan

Safaricom

Safaricom PLC  chief finance officer Sitoyo Lopokoiyit,  chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa during the launch of 5G  trials on March 26. The company is changing its style of management.
 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • What is causing anxiety is the fact that employees have been asked to reapply for their jobs.
  • Every tribe will have 60 to 100 employees while squads will be made up of eight to 10 workers.

 The plan by Safaricom to transform into a world class technology company has created anxiety among employees. 

