CA suspends, fines Mt Kenya TV for violating adult content rules

Communications Authority of Kenya

The Communications Authority of Kenya has suspended the license of Kikuyu vernacular station Mt Kenya TV for four weeks for airing inappropriate content last week.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has suspended the license of vernacular station Mt Kenya TV for four weeks for airing inappropriate content last week.

