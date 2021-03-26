Homeboyz Radio suspends show hosts for victim blaming

Homeboyz Radio has suspended three hosts who on Wednesday morning demeaned a woman who was thrown off a building after she said no to a man’s sexual advances.

Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville Musya during their morning show, The Lift Off, discussed an incident in which Eunice Wangari Wakimbi, 20, was thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House by a man she had met on Facebook.

The crass comments, made during the station's morning show, elicited outrage online, prompting the media firm to issue an apology to members of the public.

Later, in a second statement, Homeboyz Radio said it had concluded disciplinary inquiries on the incident and made a decision to suspended the three hosts of the show.

Gender awareness sensitisation

The station further said it had given the three enough reason to suspend them for two weeks.

“During the suspension period the presenters and all other Homeboyz Radio staff presenters, producers and the Homeboyz social media team shall undergo mandatory gender awareness sensitisation training and training on ethical reporting and on-air discussion of women issues, sexual assault and gender-based violence,” Homeboyz General Manager Somoina Kimanjino said.