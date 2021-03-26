Homeboyz Radio suspends show hosts for victim blaming

Shaffie Weru DJ Joe Mfalme homeboyz

Shaffie Weru (left) and DJ Joe Mfalme. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (7)

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville Musya sent home for two weeks.
  • The station says it has given the three enough reason to suspend them.

Homeboyz Radio has suspended three hosts who on Wednesday morning demeaned a woman who was thrown off a building after she said no to a man’s sexual advances.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Homeboyz suspends morning show hosts

  2. Homeboyz Radio forced to apologise for victim blaming woman

  3. Covid-19 and the altered reality of college

  4. As a village girl, networking was key to my career mobility

  5. Ask HR: Should I reveal that I am about to resign because of my bad boss?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.