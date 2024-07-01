AirAsia X unveils direct flights from Nairobi to Kuala Lumpur

Imagine towering skyscrapers in Kuala Lumpur or swimming in the sea in Kota Kinabalu, then picture yourself sipping sweet tea back in Nairobi – all within a week!

This is after AirAsia X announced non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi.

AirAsia X, a low-cost airline operating medium-haul routes primarily in the Asia-Pacific region, will commence within the next four months, with the inaugural flight scheduled for November 15, 2024.

AirAsia X is now set become the first low-cost carrier in Malaysia to offer direct connectivity to Nairobi.

“This connection opens new avenues for enhanced trade, investment and tourism between the two countries,” said Ekitela Moru, the High Commissioner-Designate of Kenya to Malaysia.

“This route is expected to significantly boost our tourism sector, contributing to economic growth and creating more opportunities for cultural exchange,” Moru added.

AirAsia X’s introduction of the direct flight also includes a seamless Fly-Thru connection, linking Kenya to more than 130 destinations across Southeast Asia, Northern Asia, Central Asia and Australia.

Convenient travel options

Kenyan travellers will have an opportunity to explore Malaysia’s beautiful destinations and beyond, while more tourists from the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region will discover Kenya’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

Kuala Lumpur is known for its distinctive skyline, rich cultural heritage, and a blend of modernity and tradition.

The city boasts iconic landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers – the world's tallest twin skyscrapers – a vibrant culinary scene, diverse shopping experiences, and a variety of cultural and historical attractions.

With its strategic location and world-class infrastructure, Kuala Lumpur serves as an ideal hub for travellers looking to explore the wonders of Southeast Asia and beyond.

This initiative provides affordable and convenient travel options for Kenyan travellers, reinforcing its commitment to global connectivity.

trade and tourism,

“This is a pivotal moment for AirAsia X, aligning with our vision of making Kuala Lumpur a global aviation hub. This route not only solidifies our commitment to affordable travel but also enhances our mission to connect Asia to the vast African continent,” said Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A.

The new route is set to bridge East Africa and Asia, fostering robust ties in trade, tourism, and business, while enhancing accessibility and contributing to the economic growth of both nations.

According to Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X, the airline anticipates carrying over 156,000 travellers annually on the new route.

“This route also offers excellent connectivity for Kenyans to explore our key markets like Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand more affordably with a convenient stopover in Kuala Lumpur,” Ismail said.

“Both Kenya and Malaysia are vibrant nations, home to millions and a rich tapestry of heritages and sceneries. We look forward to enriching cultural and economic exchanges between these dynamic regions.”

When the new route becomes operational, weekly flights are scheduled to depart Nairobi for Kuala Lumpur on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Direct flights destined for Nairobi leave Kuala Lumpur are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.