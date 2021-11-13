Reprieve as November power bills dim slightly

A Kenya Power technician inspects an electricity metre.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Presidential task force working to ease the burden on consumers.
  • Marginal relief as sector regulator cuts forex charge on electricity for the period.

Households and businesses have got a reprieve following a slight drop in forex charge on electricity bills for this month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.