Zetech University banks on built capacity to boost virtual learning

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the way students access university education globally. In Kenya, the third wave of the pandemic has resulted in yet another interruption of face-to-face learning.

In response to this challenge, Zetech University is banking on its established online training systems to extend its successful blended learning programme and increase its online student base.

The university, which prides itself in technology-based training, invested over Ksh8 million in restructuring its Learning Management System, to bring thousands of learners onto its e-learning platform and meet the needs of a more digital student population.

Richer learning experience

Vice-Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene has highlighted the significance of leveraging digital solutions to ensure students continue with their learning so that they graduate on time. He says: “At Zetech University, we are keen to satisfy the requirements of the increasingly tech-forward industry. We have employed relevant digital tools for continuous learning. Last year, we embarked on a robust blended learning programme, graduating thousands in a successful online ceremony. This year, we are banking on lessons learnt to provide a richer learning experience.”

In April last year, the university transitioned to remote learning, recording an impressive uptake of online learning. About 80 percent of its students embraced the new mode of learning, and over 1,000 government-sponsored learners registered for the July and September 2020 intakes.

According to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs, Dr Alice Njuguna, students have enjoyed uninterrupted learning, benefitting from timely completion of their certificate, diploma and degree programmes. “Our learners adjusted to the online mode of learning, saving on time and costs, and ultimately gaining advantage over their peers,” she says, adding that the university continues to benchmark against international standards to ensure provision of quality online learning and enable students to study, do exams online, and graduate on time.

New semester