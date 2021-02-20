At long last! Village in Bomet gets clean water, thanks to Mozzart

Mozzart Bet, which has been operating in Kenya for three years, is honoured to show solidarity with Kenyans on various social needs. It does this through its CSR activities.

One of the company’s biggest CRS initiatives is the “100 Water Wells for Our Communities” project, through which it enables access to clean water in needy parts of the country.

After commissioning wells in Imbo, Kothidha in Homa Bay County and St Basil Lurambi Primary School in Kakamega, the leading gaming company has put up a water point worth Ksh2.4 million in Chebunyo Dispensary, Bomet County.

The water point will serve Chebunyo Health Centre, Chebunyo Market, which is the largest in Bomet County, and a neighbouring primary school.

“We really appreciate what you have done for us. The project that Mozzart has undertaken is important for us and the entire community. We will ensure that everyone in the community benefits,” said Chief of Chebunyo Location, Mrs Mercy Langat, during the commissioning of the project.

Chief of Chebunyo Location, Mrs Mercy Langat (left).

Area Member of County Assembly (MCA), Hon Joseah Chepkwony, added: “As a county, we are very happy with this gesture from Mozzart. We are very happy as Chebunyo Ward and Bomet County, and we will support Mozzart as they do more projects in the community.”

Hon Joseah Chepkwony, MCA, Chebunyo Ward.

Mozzart has spent over Ksh50 million in CSR activities from last year, affirming their commitment to improving the lives of communities around the country.

Frank Ochieng, the Marketing Manager of Mozzart Kenya, says: “Our commitment is in improving the lives of ordinary people in the society. This is the third water project we have undertaken as Mozzart and our target is to do 97 more. The community is always at the centre of whatever we do and we are always eager to assist. We are happy to play our part in helping the people of Bomet to access clean water and improve their quality of life.”

No clean water since independence

Anna Tesot of Chebunyo village expressing appreciation on behalf of the community.

Anna Tesot, an elderly woman from Chebunyo village, expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries. “We have not had clean water since independence. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Mozzart on behalf of the community. I urge the company to continue supporting the underprivileged in the society.”