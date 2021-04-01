‘Shinda Jogoo ya Easter’: Odibets unveils surprise gift to lucky customers

Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has announced it will be giving out 2,000 cockerels (jogoo) daily to lucky customers starting April 2 to April 5, 2021 in a competition dubbed, ‘Shinda Jogoo ya Easter’.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of the promo, Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said: “We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us all year round despite the hardships we’ve had to endure.”

The winners will receive Ksh1,500 on their Odibets accounts – the money signifying the actual jogoo they have won. The jogoo cash award can be withdrawn via Mpesa.

To participate, customers will be required to deposit and place a cash bet of at least Ksh50 and above. The lucky customers will receive a confirmation message from OdiBets.

Early this year, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Ksh105 million.

To take part and have a chance to win the jackpot, one must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Ksh95 in their account.