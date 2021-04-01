‘Shinda Jogoo ya Easter’: Odibets unveils surprise gift to lucky customers

Photo credit: Odibets

Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has announced it will be giving out 2,000 cockerels (jogoo) daily to lucky customers starting April 2 to April 5, 2021 in a competition dubbed, ‘Shinda Jogoo ya Easter’.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.