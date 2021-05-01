Joseph Kihara, a trader in Eldoret, is this week’s lucky winner of the Odibets Mega Jackpot bonus.

Kihara correctly predicted 15 out of the possible 17 matches on the OdiBets jackpot. He said he had placed five different bets that had seen one of them make him a millionaire overnight .

“At first I didn’t believe I had won, as it had not sunk in. I had been playing the Odibets Mega Jackpot every week since it had been launched, but never had I imagined myself winning such a huge amount of money,” said an elated Joseph.

Kihara, a soccer fanatic, mentioned that he analyses his games carefully before making decisions on the bets he places. Asked what he would do with his winnings, Kihara said he would secure his family’s future by investing big in his mitumba business. Mitumba is Kenyan slang for second-hand clothes and fabrics.

Speaking during the cheque handover, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi expressed his delight at Kihara’s win.

“As a brand, we are committed to providing the best gaming experience to our customers at all times. We are happy for Joseph (Kihara) on his big win and we encourage other customers to try our jackpot as they may be the net big winners,” Sayi stated.

Early this year, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Ksh105 million and a betting app. Through the jackpot, Odibets has allowed betting fanatics to win big after correctly predicting 17 matches.