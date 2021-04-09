Bata unveils new global collection: The Bata 3D Energy

Designed at the Bata Innovation Style Centre in Italy, Bata 3D Energy is the newest arrival in Bata’s global sneakers portfolio, launching in Q1 (Quarter One) 2021 across all Bata markets.

Unlike the usual lifestyle sneakers, Bata 3D Energy proposes a collection of mainstream and versatile styles combined with an additional touch of tech, to keep you comfortable all day.

Bata 3D Energy are urban casual lifestyle sneakers for active men and women leading a busy life, for which they need comfort with style.

Bata 3D Energy are the ideal sneakers for everyday ventures. Made for both office and leisure times, these sneakers match all outfits, thanks to their versatile designs and colourways.

Bata 3D Energy sneakers are designed to answer the consumers’ need for impact absorption. They provide the best of stability and cushioning wrapped in a lightweight shoe, thanks to its three key technologies:

The rebound sole that boosts every step.

The heel stabiliser that provides hard back support for a greater balance.

The memory foam insole and back counter that enhance the feeling of cushioning for an instant comfort.

Bata 3D Energy will keep you energised all day long by putting a spring in every step for a feeling of maximum comfort. This is the key message supported by Bata communication concept, “Bata 3D Energy, for all day comfort”.

Bata 3D Energy is the first sneaker collection from the newly introduced Bata 3D Label. This new global sneaker label, launching this year, delivers everyday lifestyle sneakers with an added value technology to Bata consumers.

Why Bata 3D? Because it comes in three!

Bata 3D will launch three collections.

Bata 3D collections will focus on three consumer needs. Each collection will target a specific shoe attribute.

3D stands for “three dimensional” product technology. Each of the collections comes with a combination of three technologies answering the consumer need.

Bata 3D Energy campaign will be relayed in-store and on all Bata digital platforms such as social media or e-shops.

About Bata

Founded in 1894, Bata is the world’s leading shoemaker by volume. Proven innovators, Bata produces shoes that are bang on-trend whilst prioritising comfort.

Bata is a family-owned business serving more than one million customers a day in 5,300 stores and producing in 23 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents.