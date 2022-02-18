Wrong rulers will lead us to bitter tears 

Ruto Jacaranda Rally

Police officers lob teargas canisters to disperse rowdy youths at Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda grounds, Nairobi on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Whom should we blame if we elect men and women whose sordid past we overlook merely because we like what they are telling us?
  • The worst lot are those convinced that without their presence in high office, this country will definitely go to the dogs.

As I pondered the direction this country’s politics is taking, I could not help thinking about something I read in the Bible long ago as a child. It was about 11 men and a woman (Deborah) who ruled Israel as Judges between 1397 and 1062 BC.

