Weary Kenyans not very keen on polls

Voter registration

Members of the public queue to register as voters outside Mahiga Primary School in Kahawa West, Kiambu County on January 29, 2022 during phase two of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise.


 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

With the release of the voter registration figures for the forthcoming elections, it was to be expected that those who delight in such things would go on a speculation and conjecture spree while attempting to interpret the data to suit their political leanings.

