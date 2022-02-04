It is the season of mindless insults

in 1878, British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli described his political foe William Gladstone as a “sophisticated rhetorician, inebriated by the exuberance of his own verbosity and gifted with an egotistical imagination …” Gladstone, who was also to become prime minister on and off around the same time, nursed an enduring high-voltage political rivalry with Disraeli, which sometimes descended to the deeply personal. But when it came to witty aphorisms, Disraeli had few peers.

To his credit, Gladstone was also no slouch in such matters; he is supposed to have coined the immortal truism, “justice delayed is justice denied”. But what does that have to do with us here in Kenya in the 21st Century? Nothing really, but it does seem that our politicians lack the kind of clever retort that puts its recipient in his place without pushing him into the sewers. Some insults hurled by our politicians are not only entirely devoid of wit, they dehumanise their victims for no good reason at all.

The problem is not that politicians stoop too low; the problem is that we their audiences encourage this kind of behaviour by applauding every type of filth that comes from their mouths.

If the main aim of hurling an insult is to score a point by belittling and humiliating an opponent, then that is utter rubbish. Insults may be as old as creation, and if couched in wit they can be quite entertaining, but anyone who will insult his opponent merely to elicit applause is a psychopath who requires treatment.

Indeed, some invectives are not only odious, they are completely pointless. Some practitioners of this art tend to go for the person when logic fails them (for instance, body-shaming), while the more callous involve other people who have nothing to do with the issue at hand.

Choice of political leaders

If ever you find yourself dragging your opponent’s wife, husband or parents into an argument, you are merely a coward and a bully. How do you attack someone’s mother because you disagree with his politics?

We have now entered a season of extreme silliness when every politician tries to put his or her rival down, and insults will be the weapon of choice. Since we have been there before, there is no point in telling politicians to modify their behaviour, for they won’t.

Nevertheless, we the voters can make it happen by pointing out to the political boors that all we want to hear is how they intend to help us attain our developmental goals and not what whorehouse their rival was caught emerging from last night.

Come to think of it, is it really necessary to label someone a thief without providing any actionable proof, or a mganga without showing us the physical charms he has been using to bewitch voters? These slurs may work to influence the views of some weak-minded voters, but they are a sterile premise on which to base the choice of political leaders.

Potential voters have a choice of wielding a potent weapon against the abuse – the sustained boo and the dramatic walk-out – but unfortunately, a bribed heckler is a formidable creature to behold; he can’t be tamed.

***

When one thinks about life it is not often that one dwells on death at the same time. In normal circumstances, life should be a celebration, each moment a triumph that you still exist, unlike your acquaintances, friends and family members who have gone before you. Each moment should also be a reminder that you too will die one day, for you are a sentient being who is inevitably degenerating, both physically and mentally.

What am I mumbling about? Recently, I had an encounter which I can only describe as apocalyptic; it had a profound effect on me. There was this gentleman in a wheel-chair who wanted to catch a few beers on a Saturday afternoon as in the past. So, when the car in which he was being driven blocked mine for a full 15 minutes as he struggled to alight, I had no choice but to watch the epic battle.

What surprised me was that he did not in any way indicate he was bitter about the dirty trick fate had played on him, and I was even more impressed that he insisted on apologising for the inconvenience he had caused me.

Fit and healthy

Obviously, I did not seek to know what had happened to him until long afterwards, but I did gather that until a few months ago, he was rich, healthy and living life to the full until his muscles started atrophying.

What exactly keeps people with severe afflictions going? I’ll probably never know, but one lesson is clear: If you are fit and healthy, it is best to live your life as though it was your last moment and give it purpose. If your natural instinct is to inflict suffering, then know that the pain you might undergo one day may be greater than that you caused others. So, spend your days seeking to do good, for then no adversity will ever put you down.