Writing will still remain valuable skill even in digital world of work

Writing

No matter how digital we make our world, wordcraft will continue to be essential.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

We are rushing headlong into a world of virtual meetings and digital interactions. As I outlined here last week, we all need to raise our digital game: running meetings on zoom; building teams on Teams and delivering projects on Basecamp.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.