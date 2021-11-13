With library in hand, why not read books?

Most people now have either a phone, kindle, tablet computer or laptop — devices that can bring digital books into homes where none would otherwise exist.

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Compared to paper books, audiobooks can be taken along and listened to from almost anywhere.
  • With a device that can connect to the internet, one can subscribe to audiobook services through apps.

In countries where the books famine persists, audiobooks present an opportunity to quench the thirst for reading and nurture a reading culture. Most people now have either a phone, kindle, tablet computer or laptop — devices that can bring digital books into homes where none would otherwise exist.

