Covid-19 catalyses contactless technology

In a bid to limit contact with people and surfaces, numerous in-person activities are now being delivered online.

  • Even in small towns, touchless soap dispensers are being installed and for the right reasons.
  • Covid-19, as overwhelming as it has been, has spawned opportunities for innovation.

It wasn’t that long ago when we didn’t think twice before touching buttons on the lifts, door handles, and check-in monitors in public places. But now, many people would wish not to place their hands on these most-touched places. Awakened by Covid-19, we think about our health and safety more often than in the pre-pandemic era.

