Making meaning of social media memes

Laughing couple

The internet has proven to be a powerful platform where memes spread like wildfire.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • The internet has proven to be a powerful platform where memes spread like wildfire.
  • What is considered a meme may vary across cultures on the internet.

You must have seen those humorous, absurd, niche, and self-referential video clips or images circulating on social media meant to amplify a message and infuse it with the intended emotion. The photos are cropped out of their original context and circulated on social media. These are memes. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.