Lessons from Facebook’s system mishap

Facebook's half-day outage shouldn't have been a surprise for anyone who works with technology infrastructure.

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • For many, Facebook is not just a social media platform. It is an access key for websites and apps.
  • WhatsApp, on the other hand, is an essential utility for commerce, especially for small-scale traders.

Around the world, Facebook, WhatsApp, and its attendant applications are synonymous with the internet. Shutting down Facebook is taking away people's treasured service for communicating with friends and family, debating politics, swapping therapeutic gossips, and a means of expanding their businesses.

