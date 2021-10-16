As chips shortage persists, what next?

Microchip

A worker inserting microchip into circuit board in factory in Guangdong province, China. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Nearly all new digital appliances and devices require chips to operate, creating a red-hot demand that manufacturers can't match.
  • The pandemic exacerbated the problem as many manufacturers either closed or cut down their production.

An unprecedented shortage of computer chips continues to bite the auto and smart devices industry, causing them to rethink their future. The world now stares at surging prices of chips-laden goods, if at all available.

