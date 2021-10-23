How to ‘squeeze more juice’ from your phone

Cellphone
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • One of the major selling features of phones is how long they can keep their charge.
  • The longer a phone can hold the charge, especially if it is a smartphone, the higher its price is likely to be.

Now that many phone brands share chargers, is there any harm in charging your phone using any charger? Is the phone battery affected by the type of charger you use on it? The answer is not a clear-cut "yes" or "no".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.