GDP

Wide gap between talk and action in State spending harm economy

The effect of maintaining high interest rates is sluggish private sector activity.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

What you need to know:

  • Actions, more than pronouncements are what matter in economic management.
  • The effect of maintaining high interest rates is sluggish private sector activity.
  • The financial sector will continue to report high profits, while factories are closing.

