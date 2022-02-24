Why plagiarism in journalism is a sin which cannot be washed away

Newspaper reader

A newspaper fan reads the Opinion section of the ‘Daily Nation’. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Plagiarism compromises a newspaper’s honesty, accuracy and accountability.
  • It can also erode readers’ trust because it misleads them to believe the material is new, fresh and original.

Plagiarism — copying other writers’ words and images and passing them off as your own — is an unforgivable sin in journalism. It is theft of intellectual property and, although it’s not a crime, has severe moral, ethical and legal implications.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.