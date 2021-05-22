We could all learn to give genuine praise

Grateful woman

Sincere gratitude opens hearts, and radically increases the quality of interactions, deepening them substantively.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • People who bridge gaps caring and easing the burdens of others should also have their own burdens eased.
  • People should never be used as bridges to mend the holes in dysfunctional processes or systems.

The conversation on appreciating people for the work and support they give others is revisited every time there is a funeral. Many conversations at this point are often full of regret and guilt about having let time run out when it doesn’t have to be so. It’s important to understand the power of active gratitude.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makua Mutua: Is Ndii an advocate of impunity?

  2. Tom Mshindi: Losses in court and polls spell end game for ‘handshake’

  3. Gitau Warigi: Ruling exposed Judiciary for what it is

  4. Scheaffer Okore: We could all learn to give genuine praise

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Shrines the new sites of bruising political battles ahead of Uhuru exit

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.