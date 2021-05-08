Fix the broken infrastructure in education

Magdalene Njoki Kimani

Mrs Magdalene Njoki Kimani during one of her long trips to deliver exams to KCSE candidates at Sosiana High School.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • It is time policymakers did their jobs and stopped waiting for media exposés to shed light on the difficult realities Kenyans endure.
  • It is thus possible to start ward-level investigations and implement interventions that reduce systemic gaps before situations become dire.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that a school principal had been walking 20 kilometres daily, over hostile terrain and in unpredictable weather, to collect exam papers for her students. If this teacher is taken as a true representative of her context, several other questions can be asked about what is going on – such as what similar difficulties her teachers and students are facing to get to school daily.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: Kiraitu Murungi’s long walk to Damascus

  2. Kivutha Kibwana: Kenyan national philosophy

  3. Tom Mshindi: Beyond BBI, Uhuru’s legacy should be job creation

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Tanzania’s new regional diplomacy resetting trade, social ties with Kenya

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Fix the broken infrastructure in education

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.