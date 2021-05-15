ARV diplomatic standoff too risky for Kenya

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Many Kenyans with HIV have noted a significant reduction in their drug assignations since last year.
  • Daily ARV doses are usually given to those with HIV in three or six-month batches.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health released findings from a 2020 research by the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (Kenphia), just a month before the global onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Kenphia study revealed the alarming gender disparity in the prevalence of HIV in Kenya – the 6.6 per cent rate for women is double that of men (3.1 per cent) while for the youth demographic (20 to 34 years), it indicated a rise to almost three times these averages.

