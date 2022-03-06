Voter apathy equals wrong leader

Voter registration

A voter in Roysambu, Nairobi has her biometrics taken on the last day of voter registration on February 6, 2022. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Voter registers are half-empty as millions of Kenyans declined to register for the August general election.
  • Our election culture of mistrust, rigging and violence will not change until the electoral system is overhauled. 

Kenyan voters finally decided to take a walk. Voter registers are half-empty as millions of Kenyans declined to register for the August general election.

