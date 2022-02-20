Divorce NHIF from private hospitals

Universal Health Care (UHC) cards at Ichamara Health Centre in Nyeri County on June 10, 2019. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

Private hospitals in Kenya are greedy for money. I don’t need to explain that to many Kenyans who have had to sell property to pay for their loved ones or themselves the exorbitant fees charged by private hospitals. Neither do I need to explain to those imprisoned in private hospitals for lack of fees.

