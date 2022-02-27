Nation not built on dirty politics

Sagana III

Delegates take their seats at Sagana State Lodge ahead of Sagana III meeting to be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: Nickolas Komu

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

To say our politics is dirty is an understatement. It’s stinks to high heaven. When I watched the bickering in Parliament last week over petty and mundane stuff and reflect on the shouting and screaming politicians at rallies with acquiescent citizens, ours feels like a country where the lunatics are running the asylum. Sense of decorum has been strangled at the altar of greed and personal interests by the ruling class.

