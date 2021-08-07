Unmasking the real power behind Ruto’s ‘Hustler Nation’ juggernaut

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a meeting with politicians allied to United Democratic Alliance at his Karen residence on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Over the past six decades, the Kalenjin elite has emerged as the most strategic ethnic power.
  • Jaramogi Oginga Odinga famously defined Moi as the giraffe that could see far and predict the future.

“It feels as though the country is at war,” lamented a human rights activist commenting on Uganda’s January 14, 2021 election. Since then, the ‘democracy as war’ trope continues to cast a long shadow over Kenya-Uganda diplomatic relations.

