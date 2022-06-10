Under Odinga, the Savanna lion called Kenya will reclaim its roar in five years

For you will cross over the Jordan

and go in to possess the land which

the Lord your God is giving you, and

you will possess it and dwell in it.

Deuteronomy 11:31

On June 6, Raila Odinga and Martha Karua launched an 83-page glossy Azimio Manifesto that is their social and sacred contract with the people of Kenya.

In it, they made commitments to transform every sector in our country and take it to the next level.

Many promises have been made by our Presidents and political leaders since 1963, yet Kenya is still stuck in the rut and miasma of poverty, corruption and inequalities.

To actualise the Azimio Promise, I offer a Thailand Solution.

Kenya and Thailand had similar economies in 1963. Their land sizes are nearly equal. Thailand has 70 million people, 76 provinces and 750 MPs.

Kenya has 47 counties that came out of eight provinces, 56 million people and 416 MPs. There, end our similarities.

Thailand transformed its economy into a US$560 billion juggernaut.

We are still playing catch-up with our kiosk economy of US$100 billion. But with political goodwill, we can copy the roadmap that Thailand followed, and I proffer.

KENYA 1.0

In its first year in office, which it be dubbed KENYA 1.0, Azimio should put all its focus on creating food sufficiency and food security.

A nation that is well fed and with proper dietary provisions would be ready to carry out given assignments. The government will prioritise maximum production of high yields of maize, beans, wheat, rice, cassava and bananas.

Our existing livestock breeds have to be upgraded.

Every Kenyan, each and every one should have three meals per day unless they opt for less. Thailand is able to feed the whole world with its rice and coconut.

KENYA 2.0

The mitumba issue has completely been misunderstood. In the second year and phase of our development dubbed KENYA 2.0, government will support and enhance cottage industry, which includes textiles, leather products, carpentry and wood-work, pottery, paintings, traditional embroidery et al.

It is here that each community will monetise their culture and traditions.

Every developed country exports high-quality porcelain, glass and steel cutlery. There is no factory in Kenya that makes high quality spoons. Just spoons.

KENYA 3.0

The third year and phase, KENYA 3.0, is the turning point of a country. This is the manufacturing stage, which requires highly skilled technicians, engineers and artisans.

It is where production of motorbikes, phones, radios and televisions takes place. It is where TVETs and engineering schools come in. Also, production of pharmaceuticals, fertilisers and other chemicals. Light industries are a precursor to heavy industry.

The platform we establish here will be used to build cars, aeroplane parts and ships.

KENYA 4.0

KENYA 4.0 is the final phase in the fourth year of Azimio government and is for national self-actualisation.

Everyone who was left out is brought in to share in the prosperity. Without re-inventing the wheel, let’s hear what Thailand says about this phase. It says this is when development becomes value-based and social well-being, human values and protection of the environment are enhanced.

This stage is the legacy period.

During this four-stage development continuum, there are sectors that cut across: roads, rail, ports and airport expansion, education, water and power supply, housing, health and security.

But what happens is that all government focus and more resources are allocated to Food & Livestock Sectors in KENYA 1.0, Cottage Industry in KENYA 2.0, Light Industrialisation leading to Heavy Industrialisation in KENYA 3.0 and General National Well-being in KENYA 4.0.

What is common in all developed countries, including Thailand, is the number of fixed telephone lines. Kenya brags of its ubiquitous mobile phone reach, but BIG DATA that is useful in all sectors works on fixed lines.

We have to aggressively expand our current 60,000 fixed lines to 10,000,000 and making sure all key sectors including universities, government offices, hospitals and research centres have it. Telkom Kenya has missed the chance to play in the transformation of our country and needs an overhaul.

A benevolent dictator

What is overlooked in what transformed Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore and even China is strongman leadership: a benevolent dictator. Many balk at the idea of a benevolent dictator, but it is far from what we think.

A benevolent dictator is one who is morally upright, incorruptible and above all suspicion but brooks no nonsense and takes no prisoners.

He knows where to take the country and does it. A kleptocratic dictator, which Africa abounds in, is a thief, a scoundrel and morally bereft. A benevolent dictator leaves office without having increased what he possessed when he went in. A kleptocratic dictator leaves office a billionaire.

We look forward to an Azimio government that will finally take Kenya to Canaan. We can move our economy from kibanda US$100 billion to a sprawling mall of US$600 billion in five years.

This goal demands political goodwill and charismatic transformative leadership.

Alexander the Great said:

Through every generation of the human race,

there has been a constant war, a war with fear.

Those who have the courage to conquer it are

made free and those who are conquered by it

are made to suffer until they have the courage

to defeat it or death takes them.

Since 1963, Kenya, a savannah lion, was brought up to believe it is a domestic dog.

In coming August, we pray Raila Odinga will open the kennel and let us out to the savannah to reclaim our roar.

The world awaits us. Canaan, here we come.



