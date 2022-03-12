Ukraine conflict hardening Kenya’s recovery options

Fuel pump

Fuel attendant holding a fuel pump at the filling station along Kimathi Street in this photo taken on June 8, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Robert Shaw

What you need to know:

  • Russia and Ukraine are major economic powerhouses and exporters in their own rights in several different sectors.
  • Kenya is dependent on a number of products from these countries and is in turn an exporter to these countries. 

Years ago, we could observe and listen to accounts of wars and other mayhem happening on the other side of the world and feel we were at least insulated by the geographic distance. Not anymore.

