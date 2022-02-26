This is the year of perfect storm... or could it be worse?

surging food prices

World food prices are at a 10-year high, which means the cost of importing those foods will prove more expensive.

By  Robert Shaw

  • More and more listed companies are issuing profit warnings indicating that 2021 was a tempestuous year.
  • Markets have become smaller all round and pickier, and competition is the name of the game.

When looking at the months ahead and the prospects for 2022, it is useful to start with what we have inherited or been passed onto from 2021. People are still sighing with relief that 2021 is over. The fallout from Covid-19 and its many knock-on effects lurk everywhere and indeed invade the whole country.

