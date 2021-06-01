Uhuru’s Sh2bn pledge in war on GBV a step in the right direction

An encouraging development on gender equality and equity happened last week. President Kenyatta’s announcement on Friday, however, appear to have gone unnoticed.

At the launch of the Generation Equality Forum — an international reconvening point to ultimately fully realise the human rights, including freedoms, of women and girls — the President pledged a Sh2.3 billion investment in the prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) by 2026.

The investment would gradually be increased to Sh5 billion. He also pledged to integrate GBV in the Universal Health Care (UHC) programme by next year. Incorporation of the psychosocial aspect into UHC is fundamental, given that many GBV survivors are usually unable to access this critical support to address not only their psychological development and social needs, but also their protection within the family at the community level.

Few are able to access medical services and treatment and should this plan be effected, it will come in handy in ensuring that SGBV survivors are supported.

Part of the President’s promise is a matter that has been central to the campaigns by women’s rights groups and the Kenya National Shelter Network, who have persistently stressed the need to establish shelters and safe spaces for abused women and girls as well as ‘policare centres’ in the 47 counties.

Development policies

If these, in addition to the pledge to establish a fund for GBV survivors are fully implemented, the country will have made a gigantic step towards eradication of all forms of GBV.

This success will ultimately be achieved if implementation goes hand in hand with that of the related development policies and initiatives already proposed but gathering dust in government ministry shelves, specifically for empowerment of the female gender.

The government’s promise to ratify and implement the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 on eliminating gender violence and harassment at the workplace is also far-reaching. It cannot be gainsaid that violence and sexual harassment has taken root in most organisations. However, it largely remains a ‘silent crime’ usually swept under the carpet.

While some private and public organisations have realised the need for anti-GBV [mainly sexual harassment] policies, most go largely unimplemented. Time will tell whether the government will make good its pledge and fully implement this convention in five years.

It’s noteworthy that legal support is among GBV services to be integrated into the minimum package. Those who work with survivors of SGBV seeking to access justice know how uphill the task is.

Quest for justice

This is a difficult and most traumatising aspect for survivors’ quest for justice. These include cases of defilement, rape, sexual harassment and even domestic violence, chiefly involving girls and women.

Obstacles to this access start from the reporting at the police desk to ‘proving’ the violation, obstructions placed by perpetrators and accomplices, and lengthy delays in courts. All these conspire to deny most survivors justice.

If the government can step in with serious commitment to help survivors access justice, it will bring hope for a breakthrough in the fight against these crimes, which include incest.

Finally, the assurance to conduct an assessment on the extent of GBV in the country as well as develop a system to manage the iniquity is as timely as it is essential.

The need for a common database is critical in helping deal with the crime that is SGBV. Lack of reliable data has been a key missing link in the fight against gender-based violence.

Future generation

At the State House function, the President was in his element, dishing out powerful truths relating to the critical role of women in shaping and influencing all aspects of national development.

“When countries respect women’s rights, promote gender equality, and put women and girls at the centre of their development agenda, their societies and economies thrive, and those benefits extend far into future generations,” he said.

Sadly, a day or so before we regaled in the far-reaching presidential commitments, an ugly thing happened in Nyeri town. A group of men [and some women] hurled insults at the county’s deputy governor Caroline Karugu. Undeterred by the attacks, Ms Karugu proceeded with her event — a medical camp, as the hecklers shouted themselves hoarse.

The ugly show had deep political undertones. The touchy issue here is ensuring women’s security and safety ahead of the 2022 General Election and probably the referendum campaigns.

If we are serious in ensuring the place of women in the Kenyan society, the government must lead by example by stopping any acts of hooliganism, insults, violence and intimidation against them.