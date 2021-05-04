We must prioritise collection of data to end violence against women, girls

Gender-Based Violence

Nyamira County residents and children take part in a walk to mark the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence on December 5, 2017. Nyamira has been registering high FGM cases.

Photo credit: Benson Momanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, with the help of several women’s rights organisations, in partnership with the government, FGM has considerably dropped.
  • This is largely attributed to heightened sensitisation in areas where it is rampant. 

The thorny issues of teenage pregnancy, child marriages, and female genital mutilation/cut have refused to go away even as the government and the civil society fight to eliminate them.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: In the press, we cry bitter sweet tears

  2. Njeri Rugene: Prioritise collection of data to end violence against women

  3. Macharia Gaitho: A nation of idlers, thieves, conmen…

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Kemsa scandals confirm moral decay

  5. Churchill Otieno: No bullet can shoot down ‘a word’, defend journalism as a public good

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.