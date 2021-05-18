Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Spare a thought for woman, girl suffering from this childbirth injury

Fistula

Participants at the June 28, 2013 launch of an initiative by KNH, Amref and Freedom from Fistula Foundation to fight fistulas among women, which was flagged off by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Photo credit: Emma Nzioka | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Most women suffering from Obsteric fistula are left desperate, miserable, devastated and, in most cases isolated.
  • They feel humiliated and ashamed of their situation as they are abandoned and shunned by those close to them.

One thing that the Covid-19 pandemic has done is expose some hard truths that we have to accept. For instance, the virus has brought to the fore the real nature of humanity; how cruel, brutal, selfish, inhumane, abusive and malicious some people can get in the face of adversity. It is then that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), specifically violence against women and girls (VAWG), emerged as the ‘Shadow Pandemic’.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Kennedy Chesoli: Is market capitalism, specialisation, comparative advantage a farce?

  2. Njeri Rugene: Spare thought for woman, girl suffering from this childbirth injury

  3. Macharia Gaitho: BBI can be revived — by citizens

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Graft doesn’t deserve amnesty

  5. Makau Mutua: Murder in the name of love

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.