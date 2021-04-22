The unruly meet ham-fisted police

Night curfew

Police vehicles on standby at Thika Superhighway's Exit 7 as police officers await to block curfew violators in Nairobi on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Right now, the people, usually exuberant and disobedient, are thoroughly cowed.
  • Getting around in the late afternoon and early evening has become a complicated, exercise.

After the police started blocking the roads, getting home has become an interesting, touch-and-go affair. This whole curfew enforcement thing has become a commentary on the responsibilities of the State, the rights of the citizen and which of those two is the more important. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  2. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

  3. Gitau Warigi: Staged photo-ops and ‘goat diplomacy’

  4. Kivutha Kibwana: BBI conundrum raises serious questions on our sovereignty

  5. Gerry Loughran: Important local elections are due, but how many will bother to vote?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.