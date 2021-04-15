Suluhu must seize the moment

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Magufuli, in my opinion, was not a good leader and his government was far from the best.
  • His personal philosophy of government, some kind of populist nationalism and showmanship that I think of as “mekoism”, is not a good approach to government.

Tanzania did East Africa, and Africa in general, proud on March 18, when President – then Vice-President – Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the death of President John Pombe Magufuli and started the process of taking over the reins of power, culminating in her swearing-in and assumption of office to become one of the most powerful women on the continent.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Peter Kagwanja: Sustainable security the antidote to power grabs, civil wars in the Horn

  2. Sam Wambugu: Fake, fake, fake! The vanity on social media

  3. Sekou Owino: World’s greatest Chief Justices and their historic decisions

  4. Gitau Warigi: Let the best candidate get the CJ job

  5. Gerry Loughran: Death of Prince Philip recalls links to Kenya, and a bit of humour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.