The trouble with two school systems

Students boarding a matatu at Accra Road in Nairobi on January 5, 2021 after schools countrywide reopened. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Sentiments against boarding children seem to erupt every year when the implications of the rising costs to parents arise. 
  • Closing down boarding facilities also routinely comes up as a solution whenever secondary students run amok and burn down their schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha seemed to have been under renewed pressure to abolish boarding secondary schools when he came out this week to declare that at the moment, this is an issue that shouldn’t bother anyone. Sentiments against boarding children seem to erupt every year when the implications of the rising costs to parents arise. However, it is rare that the parents themselves are asked what they think; the answers could be surprising.

