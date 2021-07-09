New hate speech Bill is a sham 

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Politicians are allowed to hurl brickbats at their rivals whenever they can so long as they do not incite their supporters to hurl other more deadly missiles at their opponents.
  • Hate speech is the bane of our politics and it is time Kenyans started reminding themselves what it actually entails and how to prevent it from descending into dangerous territory.

This week, two prominent political personalities and their acolytes chose to trade accusations over who is more corrupt than the other. What should have been taken as ordinary politicking by two individuals who intend to vie for the country’s presidency next year – a quite legitimate pursuit – has turned into a volatile issue that may colour the events that will occur in 2022 and beyond. Whether these corruption charges will decide who becomes the country’s fifth president is another issue altogether, for in the past, it has never really mattered.

