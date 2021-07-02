Tongue-tied MPs are fraudsters

By  Magesha Ngwiri

  • If indeed the job of a legislator is to legislate and to do so he or she must present his or her views to colleagues, constituents and compatriots in general, why then choose “to work in total silence”.
  • A report by Mzalendo Trust has indicted 31 members of the National Assembly and two senators as having absconded duty for a whole year, some since they were elected.

Spare a thought for those poor legislators who have never uttered a word in Parliament this year, and possibly the previous years. They have been pilloried mercilessly by the media all week, and they still haven’t spoken out, even to defend themselves. For this awful dereliction of duty, they should be fired. 

