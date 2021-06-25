Grammatical howlers irritating

It is especially necessary for those who are in the field of communication, be it written or oral, to show the way to the rest of us.

  • When such linguistic anomalies creep into newspaper pages they become irritating distractions.
  • They also cheapen the message intended so that the discerning reader stops caring about what follows.

There has been a running battle between me and a connoisseur of the written word, Githuku Mungai, over a single word and I am afraid he is winning it. The other day, I wrote in this column that one of the functions of an MCA is to “oversight” the county executive and he pounced. The word cannot be used that way, he wrote; “oversee” is the way to go. And then he proceeded to prove it elaborately, leaving me utterly convinced. My only defence is that I used oversight as a verb only because I have seen it done by others. It is common practice in English to verbalise nouns, but maybe it shouldn’t be done all the time.

