Hustler narrative a crude myth

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media London

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • The Hustler Nation’s narrative is a very attractive notion, but it is so Utopian as to look like a blatant lie even to those who are un-schooled.
  • Those spinning the hustler yarn know for sure that there is nothing like free lunch in this world, yet they are promising, not just lunch, but breakfast and dinner as well.

There is a pervasive feeling that Kenyans are once again being taken for a ride through convoluted arguments and theories that are at once populist and unworkable. They are being asked to choose between a cruel man-eat-man economic development model (trickle-down capitalism) and an equally impracticable bottom-up model that is somehow supposed to empower the common people to achieve societal and individual development goals. The Hustler Nation’s narrative is a myth designed to attract voters by lying to them that their future will be brighter with a new team at the top.

