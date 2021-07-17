Our Columnists

Prime

Magesha Ngwiri: Church should let ‘Firirinda’ be

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • My only quarrel with the clergyman is that he has taken the issue too seriously.
  • For a man who presumably administers tiny doses of alcohol to his flock during Holy Communion, such intolerance is staggering.

Last Sunday, a Presbyterian Church of East Africa cleric expressed great displeasure with a song that has become popular with some members of the Kikuyu community, especially during bride-price ceremonies, weddings, birthday parties and even during political functions.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. PRIME Church should let ‘Firirinda’ be

  2. Eric Ng’eno: Bizarre tale of rogue officer, elite squads and a nervy succession

  3. Gabriel Oguda: Prof, go back to your ways and have mercy on the poor

  4. Njoki Chege: Don’t be shaken. ‘You are young, gifted and black’

  5. Peter Mwaura: Almost naked photo; what became of decency?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.