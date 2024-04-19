Times Towe

The human side of own source revenue growth

Times Tower, Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

What you need to know:

  • If there is revenue leakage, the chief officer should be taking stern action against errant staff.
  • Another often recommended step of resolving the problem at the roots is to go cashless.
  • This removes the moral hazard involved in handling cash.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Oguda: Civil servants should rest easy knowing there will be no certificates in heaven

    William Ruto

  2. PREMIUM Ng’eno: A profile of grace and excellence

    Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla

  3. PREMIUM Captain Litali: A life cut short, dreams shattered

    Devastated Dickson Litali and his wife Everline Litali hold portraits of their son Captain Hillary Litali

  4. PREMIUM The empty JSS promise: Where are the 16,000 classrooms?

    Ms Pauline Bwire teaches Junior Secondary School students at Kapsoya Primary School in Eldoret town