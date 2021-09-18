The Central-Rift political curse

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses the media after a meeting with the Central Kenya leaders.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

The Kenyan state has been a tortured – cursed – republic since 1964. At the dawn of the republic, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga dramatically fell out. In tandem, their communities were put asunder.

